Hesai Group Challenges U.S. Military Links Allegation

Hesai Group, a China-based lidar manufacturer, is appealing a U.S. court ruling that supports a government finding linking the company to China's military. The decision, backed by Judge Paul Friedman, indicates substantial evidence connecting Hesai's lidar technology to military applications. Hesai is taking its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Hesai Group, a prominent lidar manufacturer based in China, has initiated an appeal against a U.S. court ruling that aligns with the government's decision to associate the company with China's military efforts.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman in Washington affirmed the Defense Department's conclusion that Hesai contributes to China's defense infrastructure. The ruling suggested substantial evidence exists for the military applications of lidar technology, along with national security concerns regarding Chinese lidar producers and Hesai's dealings with Chinese entities.

In response to the judgment, Hesai has brought its case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, seeking to overturn the decision.

