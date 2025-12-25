Power supply across Kurdistan drops due to ‘technical issue' at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, ministry says
Reuters | Updated: 25-12-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 20:47 IST
Electricity supply across Kurdistan dropped by 1,000 megawatts due to a "technical issue" at Khor Mor gas field, one of the largest in the Kurdish region, the Kurdish ministry of electricity said on Thursday.
The Ministry of Natural Resources, together with the Dana Gas teams, are making efforts to address the problem and restore stability, the ministry of electricity said.
