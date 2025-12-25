Power supply across Kurdistan drops due to ‘technical issue' at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field, ministry says

Electricity supply across ‌Kurdistan dropped by 1,000 megawatts due ⁠to a "technical issue" at Khor Mor gas field, ​one of the largest ‍in the Kurdish region, the Kurdish ministry of ⁠electricity ‌said ⁠on Thursday.

The Ministry of ‍Natural Resources, together with ​the Dana Gas teams, are ⁠making efforts to ⁠address the problem and restore stability, the ⁠ministry of electricity said.

