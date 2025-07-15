Germany and U.S. Consider Key Arms Transfer to Ukraine Amidst NATO Build-up

Germany and the United States are on the verge of deciding on the deployment of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine, according to German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius following discussions with U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. The decision is anticipated within days or weeks and aligns with Germany's bid to bolster Ukraine's defenses amid intense Russian attacks.

Pistorius, speaking from Washington, highlighted ongoing talks to finalize specifics, including the quantity of launchers and missiles involved. He indicated that, contingent upon a finalized deal, the first Patriot units could arrive in Ukraine within months. Meanwhile, Germany has already contributed three of its own Patriot systems, marking its growing role in the Western alliance.

Concerned over potential Russian threats, Germany has ramped up its military spending, loosening its constitutional debt constraints to meet NATO targets. Additionally, Germany has requested U.S. Typhon missile launchers to fill a temporary gap while Europe develops its own long-range weapons system, reflecting its strategic pivot in defense policy.