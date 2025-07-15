Japan Sounds Alarm Over China's Military Advances

Japan has issued a stern warning concerning China's expanding military activities near its southwestern coasts extending to the Pacific, labeling these actions as a substantial strategic challenge.

The Defense Ministry's annual report highlights China's joint military operations with Russia, increasing tensions around Taiwan, and growing threats from North Korea as critical security concerns for Japan.

The report emphasizes the concentration of these security risks in the Indo-Pacific region, with Japan accelerating its military buildup on southwestern islands, signaling grave apprehensions about potential conflicts, especially concerning Taiwan.

