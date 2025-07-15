Left Menu

Japan Sounds Alarm Over China's Military Advances

Japan has expressed strong concern over China's increasing military activity near its coasts, calling it a major strategic challenge. The annual military report highlights China's joint operations with Russia, Taiwan tensions, and North Korean threats as significant issues for Japan's security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 15-07-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 07:41 IST
Japan Sounds Alarm Over China's Military Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has issued a stern warning concerning China's expanding military activities near its southwestern coasts extending to the Pacific, labeling these actions as a substantial strategic challenge.

The Defense Ministry's annual report highlights China's joint military operations with Russia, increasing tensions around Taiwan, and growing threats from North Korea as critical security concerns for Japan.

The report emphasizes the concentration of these security risks in the Indo-Pacific region, with Japan accelerating its military buildup on southwestern islands, signaling grave apprehensions about potential conflicts, especially concerning Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global AI boom conceals widespread labor inequality and digital exploitation

Leadership risks intensify as SMEs hand decision-making to AI

Cross-border trade accelerates with fintech, yet unequal access remains a barrier

AI accelerates breakthroughs in Alzheimer’s drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025