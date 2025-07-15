Tragic End to Domestic Dispute in a Village

In a shocking event within a village, authorities report that a man named Rajkumar, in a state of intoxication, allegedly killed his wife, Premlata, following a disagreement.

Police have detained Rajkumar and are currently interrogating him regarding the altercation which took place on a Monday night.

The couple, reportedly both inebriated, engaged in a heated quarrel, with Rajkumar resorting to violence, attacking Premlata with sticks, inflicting severe injuries. She later succumbed to her wounds at a local health center, according to medical officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)