Tragic End to Domestic Dispute in a Village

In a tragic incident, a man named Rajkumar, allegedly inebriated, beat his wife Premlata to death during a quarrel in a village. Both were reportedly drunk, leading to the fatal altercation. Rajkumar has been detained by the police, while Premlata's body awaits a post-mortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi | Updated: 15-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 10:42 IST
In a shocking event within a village, authorities report that a man named Rajkumar, in a state of intoxication, allegedly killed his wife, Premlata, following a disagreement.

Police have detained Rajkumar and are currently interrogating him regarding the altercation which took place on a Monday night.

The couple, reportedly both inebriated, engaged in a heated quarrel, with Rajkumar resorting to violence, attacking Premlata with sticks, inflicting severe injuries. She later succumbed to her wounds at a local health center, according to medical officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

