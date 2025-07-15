SUV Speeding Scare: MLA's Son Accused of Attempted Murder

In a chilling incident in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, two police constables narrowly escaped being hit by a speeding SUV allegedly driven by the son of a Congress MLA.

According to Alirajpur Superintendent of Police Rajesh Vyas, a case has been registered against Pushpraj Patel under section 109, which pertains to attempt to murder.

The dramatic scene, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows the constables managing to avoid the speeding SUV just in time.

(With inputs from agencies.)