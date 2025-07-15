FSSR Takes Legal Stance Against Olympic Ban

The Russian Luge Federation (FSSR) has announced plans to legally contest the International Luge Federation's (FIL) decision to prevent Russian athletes from participating in the qualifiers for the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics. This move comes as a significant pushback against ongoing sanctions that have affected Russian athletes globally.

At its recent congress in Tampere, Finland, the FIL voted not only to continue the existing exclusion of Russian athletes from competitions but also chose not to authorize a program allowing neutral Russian athletes. In response, the FSSR stated its intention to appeal this decision in international legal forums, including the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

FSSR President Natalia Gart has emphasized the determination to defend Russian athletes' rights to compete in the 2026 Olympic Games. However, the FIL has refrained from commenting on this legal development. Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee maintains its sanctions, following the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, ensuring that Russian teams remain banned from upcoming events.

