Tamil Nadu's 'Ungaludan Stalin' Initiative: Bridging Government and People
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme in an effort to bring government services directly to citizens and address their grievances. The initiative includes special camps in communities where officials provide assistance such as medical insurance, hearing devices, and updated utilities.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin kicked off the ambitious 'Ungaludan Stalin' outreach programme on Tuesday, aiming to deliver government services at the grassroots level. With special camps set up across neighborhoods, officials are focused on addressing public grievances efficiently.
During the launch, Stalin personally distributed a hearing aid to a differently-abled individual, granted medical insurance to a woman under the CM's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and facilitated an electricity connection name change for a resident. These services were rendered within an hour, showcasing the programme's intent to provide quick solutions.
The event also featured an exhibition of various government schemes, particularly those focusing on agriculture and farmers' welfare. High-profile attendees included ministers K N Nehru, EV Velu, and MRK Panneerselvam, alongside Lok Sabha MP Thol Thirumavalavan, reflecting broad political support for the initiative.
