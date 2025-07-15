Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Israel: Coalition Rift Over Military Conscription

A dispute over military conscription exemptions has caused a religious party to leave Israel's coalition government, putting Prime Minister Netanyahu's majority at risk. This crisis coincides with Gaza ceasefire talks, and Netanyahu is under pressure to secure both a resolution and continued coalition support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 16:00 IST
Political Turmoil in Israel: Coalition Rift Over Military Conscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces political uncertainty as a religious party exits Israel's coalition over military conscription disputes. The United Torah Judaism party's departure leaves Netanyahu with a narrow parliamentary majority, threatening government stability.

The coalition crisis emerges amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Qatar between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a 60-day truce in Gaza. These talks seek to release hostages and deliver aid to the enclave. Netanyahu must balance coalition tensions with diplomatic efforts for peace.

As parliament's summer break approaches, Netanyahu has limited time to resolve the crisis. The ongoing war has deepened national debates on conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox students, stirring discontent among Israelis who view the policy as unfair. These issues converge on Netanyahu's ability to maintain his leadership and achieve a Gaza ceasefire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025