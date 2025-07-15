Political Turmoil in Israel: Coalition Rift Over Military Conscription

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces political uncertainty as a religious party exits Israel's coalition over military conscription disputes. The United Torah Judaism party's departure leaves Netanyahu with a narrow parliamentary majority, threatening government stability.

The coalition crisis emerges amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations in Qatar between Israel and Hamas, aiming for a 60-day truce in Gaza. These talks seek to release hostages and deliver aid to the enclave. Netanyahu must balance coalition tensions with diplomatic efforts for peace.

As parliament's summer break approaches, Netanyahu has limited time to resolve the crisis. The ongoing war has deepened national debates on conscription exemptions for ultra-Orthodox students, stirring discontent among Israelis who view the policy as unfair. These issues converge on Netanyahu's ability to maintain his leadership and achieve a Gaza ceasefire.

