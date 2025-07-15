President Murmu Urges Youth to Build a Developed India at Ravenshaw Convocation

The Honourable President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, graced the Convocation Ceremony of Ravenshaw University in Cuttack, Odisha, reaffirming the institution’s enduring legacy in India’s socio-political evolution and its promising future in the digital era. Her presence underscored both the historical and forward-looking significance of the university, as well as her deep commitment to inclusive and empowering education.

A Legacy Rooted in Freedom and Social Progress

In her address, President Murmu recalled the pivotal role Ravenshaw played as a cradle of India’s freedom struggle and the Odisha statehood movement. As an intellectual hub during British rule and a catalyst for progressive thought, the institution nurtured freedom fighters, educators, philosophers, writers, scientists, and reformers who shaped India's destiny.

“The legacy of this institution is embedded in the soil of struggle and service,” the President remarked, acknowledging the university’s influence on the nation’s collective conscience.

She noted that former students of Ravenshaw have gone on to elevate the prestige of India not only through patriotic leadership but also across diverse fields such as politics, education, literature, arts, and science.

Excellence in Innovation, Inclusivity and Industry Engagement

Lauding Ravenshaw University's evolution into a center for modern learning, the President expressed her happiness that the institution has become a leader in research, innovation, and entrepreneurship. She particularly highlighted the efforts of the university’s Centre of Design, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which fosters translational research, startup culture, and interdisciplinary ideation.

In addition, the university has engaged with industry partners through consultancy and technology transfer, making it an example of academia-industry synergy. President Murmu praised these efforts as essential for positioning India at the forefront of the global knowledge economy.

She also noted with appreciation the university’s efforts to increase enrolment of students from tribal areas, economically weaker sections, and persons with disabilities (divyangjan), emphasizing the importance of inclusive growth in education as a pillar of national development.

Guiding the Youth Through the Tech Revolution

Addressing the audience of graduates, faculty, and dignitaries, the President acknowledged that the world is undergoing a paradigm shift due to technological innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), 3D Printing, and Cloud Computing.

“We are living in a time where technology is redefining how we live, think, and work. It is vital to embrace these changes with curiosity, but also with responsibility,” she cautioned.

She urged the students to be vigilant against the misuse of technology, calling for ethical innovation and critical awareness in navigating the digital age.

Amrit Kaal and the Call for National Service

Reflecting on India’s current journey through the Amrit Kaal, a period leading to the 100th anniversary of independence in 2047, President Murmu described it as an era of national transformation. She reminded students that making India a developed nation by 2047 is a collective mission requiring dedication from every citizen.

“Our soldiers, scientists, engineers, doctors, farmers, and countless others are working with the sentiment of ‘nation first.’ It is time for the youth to join this journey with commitment, knowledge, and skill,” she said.

She encouraged students to draw inspiration from these role models and use their education as a platform for meaningful service to the country.

Inaugurating Redevelopment of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School

Later in the day, President Murmu laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three buildings of Ravenshaw Girls’ High School in Cuttack. In her brief remarks, she emphasized that quality education infrastructure and strong teaching practices are vital for nurturing young minds.

Expressing optimism about the project’s impact, she commended the Central and State Governments for their commitment to improving girls’ education. She underscored that investment in girls’ schools not only empowers individuals but strengthens the social fabric of the nation.

Empowering Women Through Equal Opportunity

In a passionate endorsement of women’s empowerment, the President shared her observations from convocation ceremonies across India, where girl students often outperform their peers when given equal access.

“When provided with equal opportunities, our daughters achieve excellence in every field—be it science, literature, business, or technology,” she said.

She encouraged the girl students present to draw motivation from the growing ranks of female trailblazers, affirming that with confidence, education, and determination, they can overcome all barriers and even achieve the impossible.