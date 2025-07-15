Mashatile in China to Boost Trade, Launch SA Pavilion at Global Supply Expo

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Beijing, China, for a high-level strategic working visit aimed at reinforcing South Africa’s bilateral ties with the People’s Republic of China and enhancing economic cooperation between the two nations. The visit, which commenced on Monday, comes at the invitation of Chairman Ren Hongbin of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

This strategic engagement, which will run until Friday, underscores South Africa’s commitment to deepening its All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China, particularly within the evolving framework of global supply chain dynamics and South-South economic collaboration.

South Africa Takes Centre Stage at CISCE

A central highlight of Deputy President Mashatile’s itinerary is his participation in the prestigious China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE). Now in its third year, CISCE is the world’s first national-level expo dedicated exclusively to international supply chains. Hosted under the auspices of the Chinese Central Government and CCPIT, the event convenes global business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of interconnected economies.

Deputy President Mashatile will formally launch the South African National Pavilion at CISCE, providing a global platform for showcasing South African businesses, investment opportunities, and industrial strengths. The pavilion is designed to attract potential investors, boost exports, and promote collaboration in strategic sectors such as manufacturing, energy, mining, agriculture, and logistics.

“This high-level participation by the Deputy President and South Africa presents a significant opportunity to advance the South Africa–China All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era,” the Deputy President’s Office stated.

Strengthening Diplomatic and Economic Ties

As part of the visit, Deputy President Mashatile will hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, further cementing diplomatic relations and exploring deeper policy alignment in areas such as industrialisation, sustainable development, and infrastructure financing.

He is also scheduled to engage with major Chinese corporations and financial institutions, including:

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) – One of the world’s largest construction and real estate development enterprises.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) – Through its partnership with Standard Bank, ICBC plays a major role in Sino-African financial cooperation.

SINOMA International Engineering – A major Chinese player in cement engineering and industrial project construction.

Beijing Automotive International Corporation (BAIC) – A significant stakeholder in South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry.

These engagements are expected to promote new joint ventures, enhance technology transfer, and encourage mutually beneficial investment flows between the two countries.

South Africa–China Investment Forum

Another key feature of the working visit is the South Africa–China Investment Forum, a vital platform for business-to-business dialogue and the promotion of trade and investment. The forum will feature South African and Chinese government officials, business leaders, and sector specialists, all focused on identifying actionable opportunities in sectors aligned with South Africa’s reindustrialisation and economic recovery priorities.

South Africa seeks to leverage this platform to position itself as a gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa, offering Chinese companies access to regional markets through its robust infrastructure, financial institutions, and trade agreements, including the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

High-Level Delegation Reflects National Priorities

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by a delegation of senior government officials, underscoring the cross-sectoral importance of the visit. Members of the delegation include:

Thandi Moraka , Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation

Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams , Minister of Small Business Development

Patricia de Lille , Minister of Tourism

Parks Tau , Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition

Pemmy Majodina , Minister of Water and Sanitation

John Steenhuisen, Minister of Agriculture

This multi-ministerial representation highlights South Africa’s integrated approach to international cooperation, focusing on inclusive growth, SME development, industrial expansion, and sustainable resource management.

Looking Ahead

Deputy President Mashatile’s visit comes at a crucial time for South Africa as it seeks to rebuild post-pandemic resilience, attract foreign direct investment, and reinforce its strategic alliances. With China being one of South Africa’s largest trading partners—bilateral trade surpassed R900 billion in 2024—the outcomes of this visit could significantly impact the trajectory of economic growth and job creation in the years ahead.

As the global economic landscape continues to evolve, the Mashatile-led visit to China symbolises a proactive step in positioning South Africa as an agile, globally integrated economy prepared to lead in Africa’s development agenda.