Austrian prosecutors bring fraud case against Signa founder Benko

Austrian prosecutors said on Tuesday they were bringing a fraud case relating to insolvency proceedings against the founder of the collapsed Signa property group Rene Benko.

"The prosecutors' office accuses Rene Benko of having prevented or minimised the satisfaction of creditors' claims in the course of his insolvency as an individual entrepreneur by allegedly deviating assets," the Central Prosecutors' Office for Economic Crimes and Corruption said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)