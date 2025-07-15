Left Menu

Naxalites kill 2 teachers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on suspicion of being police informers

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:12 IST
Naxalites kill 2 teachers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on suspicion of being police informers
  • Country:
  • India

Two men working as 'shiksha doot' or temporary visiting teachers in government schools were allegedly killed by Naxalites at separate places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on the suspicion of being police informers, officials said on Tuesday.

Both the murders took place in the interior part of the district located under Farsegarh police station area during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, following which security personnel were sent there, a police official said.

As per the preliminary information, one of the victims, Vinod Made (28) - a resident of Pillur village in Farsegarh area - taught in Kodapadgu village school, while Suresh Metta (29), who resided in Tekameta village, was posted in the local school, he said.

Since the incident site is located in the interior parts of the Indravati National Park area, the bodies of the duo have not been recovered so far and efforts are currently underway in that direction, he said.

Prima facie, the duo was killed on the suspicion of acting as police informers, he said.

With this incident, around 25 people have lost their lives in Maoist violence in Bastar region, comprising seven districts including Bijapur, so far this year.

On June 21, two villagers were killed by Naxalites in Pamed police station area of Bijapur.

On June 17, three villagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were brutally strangled to death by Maoists using a rope in their native village Peddakorma Bijapur. Two of these three deceased were relatives of senior Maoist cadre Dinesh Modiyam who had surrendered before police in March this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025