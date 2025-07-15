Left Menu

9-year-old girl raped by minor in UP's Kaushambi

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 15-07-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 18:22 IST
9-year-old girl raped by minor in UP's Kaushambi
  • Country:
  • India

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Kokhraj police station area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the girl was grazing a goat and a 14-year-old boy of the same village lured her with a toffee, took her to the forest area and raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar said.

On reaching home, the girl informed her family members about the incident.

An FIR was registered in this regard on Monday night on a complaint of the rape survivor's grandmother.

The police are trying to nab the accused, who is absconding, the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025