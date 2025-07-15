Left Menu

Woman, 4 more, nabbed under anti-conversion law in UP's Shahjahanpur

As the number of people visiting her house increased, some locals grew suspicious and found that, along with performing religious rituals, the woman was also allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of prayers, Dwivedi said.

  • Country:
  • India

A woman, along with four others, was arrested for allegedly luring people into religious conversion in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday. The woman also claimed she could cure ailments and help people conceive.

Kiran, a native of the Sidhauli area, would hold prayer meetings at her home every Sunday, attracting large gatherings by claiming to heal the sick and bless childless couples, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. ''As the number of people visiting her house increased, some locals grew suspicious and found that, along with performing religious rituals, the woman was also allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of prayers,'' Dwivedi said. Based on a complaint of a local Hindu organisation, police searched Kiran's house and recovered material related to the rituals she conducted.

Several attendees told police that Kiran tried to entice them with promises of miraculous cures and blessings and encouraged them to convert. Besides Kiran, police on Monday arrested Asneet Kumar, Prahlad Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Gurdas and booked them under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

A minor girl has also been named as an accused in the case.

