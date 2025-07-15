Woman, 4 more, nabbed under anti-conversion law in UP's Shahjahanpur
As the number of people visiting her house increased, some locals grew suspicious and found that, along with performing religious rituals, the woman was also allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of prayers, Dwivedi said.
- Country:
- India
A woman, along with four others, was arrested for allegedly luring people into religious conversion in Shahjahanpur district, police said on Tuesday. The woman also claimed she could cure ailments and help people conceive.
Kiran, a native of the Sidhauli area, would hold prayer meetings at her home every Sunday, attracting large gatherings by claiming to heal the sick and bless childless couples, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi told PTI. ''As the number of people visiting her house increased, some locals grew suspicious and found that, along with performing religious rituals, the woman was also allegedly converting people to Christianity under the guise of prayers,'' Dwivedi said. Based on a complaint of a local Hindu organisation, police searched Kiran's house and recovered material related to the rituals she conducted.
Several attendees told police that Kiran tried to entice them with promises of miraculous cures and blessings and encouraged them to convert. Besides Kiran, police on Monday arrested Asneet Kumar, Prahlad Singh, Mukesh Kumar, and Gurdas and booked them under sections 3 and 5(1) of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.
A minor girl has also been named as an accused in the case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Embarks on Strategic Visit to Bhutan
MobiKwik Elevates Saurabh Dwivedi to CTO Amid Strategic Leadership Changes
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Gen Dwivedi's Strategic Visit to Bhutan
General Upendra Dwivedi Strengthens Ties with Bhutan Amid Strategic Challenges
COAS Upendra Dwivedi visits Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan