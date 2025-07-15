Left Menu

'No compromise on law and order during kanwar yatra,' says Mathura DM

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 15-07-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 19:06 IST
'No compromise on law and order during kanwar yatra,' says Mathura DM
  • Country:
  • India

Mathura District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh on Tuesday said there will be no compromise in enforcing law and order during the kanwar yatra, and no negligence will be tolerated.

He ordered authorities to remain vigilant throughout the month, especially on Sundays and Mondays, when large crowds are expected at temples and on the roads stretching from the Aligarh border to the Bharatpur border of the district.

Singh said officials have been instructed to install CCTV cameras in and around temples.

Municipal officials have been directed to maintain cleanliness along all routes and at religious sites.

Sub-divisional magistrates, circle officers, and police station in-charges have been asked to identify villages where caste-related tensions exist and ensure that no one disturbs law and order in those areas.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar said arrangements have been made to ensure that kanwariyas arriving for Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva during do not face any difficulties.

He said the majority of pilgrims enter the district from Aligarh and Bulandshahr and proceed toward Bharatpur in Rajasthan. The entire route is being monitored through CCTV cameras and police on the ground.

Sixteen Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and four mobile teams continuously patrol the route, he said.

SP Traffic Manoj Kumar Yadav has been appointed to oversee CCTV surveillance, while SP Rural Suresh Chand Rawat has been made the nodal officer for PRVs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025