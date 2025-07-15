BJP govt has broken all records of corruption: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh of ''unprecedented corruption'', alleging that graft has ''permeated every department and level of governance''.

''The BJP government has broken all previous records of corruption. From construction projects to public services, every sector is plagued with commission-taking and looting,'' Yadav said in a statement issued here.

He cited the ''crumbling infrastructure'' under the Jal Jeevan Mission as an example, claiming that water tanks are collapsing, pipelines are bursting, and roads and bridges are deteriorating across various districts of the state.

''The onset of monsoon has exposed the corruption in the Gorakhpur Link Expressway built at a cost of more than Rs 7,000 crore. The road has already developed cracks. In Chitrakoot, approach roads to bridges constructed with crores of rupees have caved in. Public money is being looted in the name of development,'' he alleged.

Yadav also slammed the government for engaging in ''empty rhetoric and paperwork'' instead of addressing ground realities. ''Illegal mining and looting of natural resources continue unabated. Corruption in transfer-posting is already an open secret. Commission-driven investment schemes like Invest UP are no exception. Police stations and revenue offices have become dens of corruption,'' he said.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Yadav said, ''The CM's stern posturing is only for show. From top to bottom, the entire system is shielding the corrupt. People are suffering. Even cleaning of drains has become a racket.'' Highlighting the recent incident in the Thakurganj area of Lucknow where a man died after falling into an open drain, Yadav called it a ''heart-wrenching tragedy'' and held the administration responsible.

''This is the height of the BJP government's insensitivity. Similar incidents have occurred in other cities as well. The BJP government is solely responsible,'' he said.

Yadav demanded accountability and immediate corrective measures to address the ''growing public grievances and infrastructural failures''.

