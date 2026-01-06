Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP over Contaminated Water Crisis

Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP for municipal failures after reports of typhoid linked to contaminated water in Gandhinagar emerged. Drawing parallels with Indore's water issues, he condemned the BJP's governance, attributing basic civic service failures to corruption and questioning the party's development model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:48 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a fierce criticism against the BJP on Tuesday following reports linking typhoid cases in Gujarat's Gandhinagar to contaminated drinking water. He accused the ruling party of municipal incompetence and claimed they had failed to maintain essential civic services.

The water quality issue in Gandhinagar mirrors a recent incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, governed by the BJP, where multiple fatalities were reportedly due to contaminated water. Highlighting these events, Yadav criticized the BJP's governance, branding their administration as a 'triple-engine government' unable to ensure basic services.

Yadav also shared a news clip revealing over 100 suspected typhoid cases in Gandhinagar, and questioned the BJP's defense of its governance model. He mocked their developmental claims and asserted that BJP's departure from power would result in saved lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

