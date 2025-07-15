Seven dead, 17 injured as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda

Seven people, including a woman and a minor girl, were killed and 17 were injured when an overloaded passenger vehicle veered off a hilly road and plunged into a deep gorge in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The accident took place on the Doda-Bharth road near Ponda, some 30 kms from Doda town, when the driver of a tempo traveller lost control while negotiating a blind curve around 9 am, they said.

Mohammad Ashraf (35), Mangta Wani (51), Atta Mohamed (33), Talib Hussain (35), and Rafeeqa Begum (60) were declared brought dead at Government Medical College Hospital, Doda, while five-year-old Uzma Jan and Shakur Din (30) succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

Seventeen persons were shifted to hospital by rescuers, and the condition of some of them was stated to be critical, the officials said.

Locals rushed to the scene soon after the vehicle fell into the gorge and were later joined by police and other security agencies' personnel.

''The vehicle, which was on the way to Doda, was overloaded and a cognizance has been taken,'' Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Harvinder Singh told reporters.

He assured adequate relief measures as per the rules to the families of the deceased and best possible treatment to the injured.

J-K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Democratic Progressive Azad Party president Ghulam Nabi Azad have condoled the loss of lives in the tragic accident.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, ''Pained by the loss of lives due to tragic road accident in Doda. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured.'' In a post on X, the office of the Chief Minister said ''...the administration has been directed to ensure immediate medical assistance and support to all affected.'' The Chief Minister extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prays for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said he spoke to Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh upon receiving the information about the accident.

''All possible help and medical aid being provided. DC is personally supervising the entire exercise and giving me regular updates. Any further assistance, as required, will also be provided,'' Singh said in a post on X. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

Meanwhile, three other road accidents in Doda and Ramban districts claimed one life and left four others injured on Tuesday.

One person was killed when his vehicle collided with another vehicle inside a tunnel in Banihal along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Ramban district, the officials said.

A couple was injured when a private SUV turned turtle at Bhagwa village of Doda, while two persons were injured when a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims hit an iron railing inside Kela Morh tunnel in Ramban, the officials said.

