Mexican President Criticizes U.S. Tariffs on Tomato Imports
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:22 IST
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her disapproval of the United States' decision to levy a 17% tariff on imports of Mexican tomatoes during a news conference on Tuesday.
Sheinbaum announced that she plans to collaborate with tomato producers and associations to develop a strategy in response to the new duty.
A detailed set of actions addressing the tariff is expected to be revealed by next week, as discussions with stakeholders are ongoing.
