Mexican President Criticizes U.S. Tariffs on Tomato Imports

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has criticized the recent decision by the U.S. government to impose a 17% tariff on Mexican tomato imports. She announced plans to collaborate with tomato producers and associations to devise actions responding to the new tariff, to be unveiled next week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:22 IST
Claudia Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her disapproval of the United States' decision to levy a 17% tariff on imports of Mexican tomatoes during a news conference on Tuesday.

Sheinbaum announced that she plans to collaborate with tomato producers and associations to develop a strategy in response to the new duty.

A detailed set of actions addressing the tariff is expected to be revealed by next week, as discussions with stakeholders are ongoing.

