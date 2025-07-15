Supreme Court Clarifies Limits on 'Land-for-Land' Policies

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to states, discouraging 'land-for-land' policies unless in exceptional circumstances, after examining the Haryana government's strategy concerning land acquisition.

In a landmark verdict, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan addressed the sustainability of disputes based on deprivation of the right to livelihood under Article 21, highlighting litigation pursued by Haryana as cautionary for other regions.

The apex court emphasized the necessity of fairness in land rehabilitation policies, particularly criticizing Haryana's past practices and modifying application procedures for policy compliance.