Supreme Court Clarifies Limits on 'Land-for-Land' Policies

The Supreme Court has cautioned states about 'land-for-land' policies, suggesting they should only be used in exceptional cases. The court's verdict criticized Haryana for an unusual land acquisition policy and emphasized that any government rehabilitation efforts should prioritize fairness and equity towards displaced landowners.

Updated: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 20:38 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court issued a stern warning to states, discouraging 'land-for-land' policies unless in exceptional circumstances, after examining the Haryana government's strategy concerning land acquisition.

In a landmark verdict, Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan addressed the sustainability of disputes based on deprivation of the right to livelihood under Article 21, highlighting litigation pursued by Haryana as cautionary for other regions.

The apex court emphasized the necessity of fairness in land rehabilitation policies, particularly criticizing Haryana's past practices and modifying application procedures for policy compliance.

