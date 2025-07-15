Left Menu

Legal Hurdles for Sambhal MP in Unauthorized Construction Case

The hearing of Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq's unauthorized construction case was deferred to July 22. The case involves building construction without approval in Deepa Sarai. Multiple reminders were issued, and Barq initially failed to comply with regulations. A penalty was imposed and paid.

Legal proceedings against Sambhal MP Ziaur Rahman Barq have hit another delay as the hearing was deferred to July 22, following a strike by local lawyers. The case involves unauthorized house construction in Sambhal's Deepa Sarai locality.

The issue was first raised in December last year when officials noted the absence of an approved building map. SDM Vikas Chandra reported that despite multiple opportunities, the MP did not submit a revised map. Although a corrected map was provided on a previous date, Barq claims he never received it, prompting dissatisfaction in court.

Despite the postponement, SDM Chandra emphasized that adherence to building laws is compulsory for everyone, including public figures, as the legal process moves forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

