Police Bust Illegal Farmhouse Party in Gurugram
The Gurugram Police, acting on a tip-off, raided an illegal party at a farmhouse near Raisina village. The operation led to the arrest of the main organiser, Anand alias Andy. Police recovered illegal substances and alcohol. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:32 IST
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram Police conducted a raid on an illegal party at a farmhouse in the Aravalli hills, leading to the arrest of the organiser, identified as Anand alias Andy, a resident of Ghaziabad.
Following a tip-off, ACP Surender Phogat led a team to the location where a large crowd, including women, was discovered. During the operation, authorities seized 130 grams of charas, 101 bottles of beer, 23 bottles of foreign liquor, and a music system.
The police have registered a case at Bhondsi police station and the investigation is ongoing as the accused organiser undergoes questioning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
High-Tech Crackdown: Drones Uncover Illegal Cannabis Cultivation in Madhya Pradesh
Illegal Codeine Cough Syrup Trade Uncovered in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh
Gurugram Police's Crackdown on Illegally Acquired Properties Gathers Momentum
Jharkhand CPI celebrates party’s 100th foundation day
UN Experts Condemn US Maritime Blockade on Venezuela as Illegal Act of Aggression