Police Bust Illegal Farmhouse Party in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police, acting on a tip-off, raided an illegal party at a farmhouse near Raisina village. The operation led to the arrest of the main organiser, Anand alias Andy. Police recovered illegal substances and alcohol. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

Updated: 26-12-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 21:32 IST
Police Bust Illegal Farmhouse Party in Gurugram
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gurugram Police conducted a raid on an illegal party at a farmhouse in the Aravalli hills, leading to the arrest of the organiser, identified as Anand alias Andy, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Following a tip-off, ACP Surender Phogat led a team to the location where a large crowd, including women, was discovered. During the operation, authorities seized 130 grams of charas, 101 bottles of beer, 23 bottles of foreign liquor, and a music system.

The police have registered a case at Bhondsi police station and the investigation is ongoing as the accused organiser undergoes questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

