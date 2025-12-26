Police Bust Illegal Farmhouse Party in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police conducted a raid on an illegal party at a farmhouse in the Aravalli hills, leading to the arrest of the organiser, identified as Anand alias Andy, a resident of Ghaziabad.

Following a tip-off, ACP Surender Phogat led a team to the location where a large crowd, including women, was discovered. During the operation, authorities seized 130 grams of charas, 101 bottles of beer, 23 bottles of foreign liquor, and a music system.

The police have registered a case at Bhondsi police station and the investigation is ongoing as the accused organiser undergoes questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)