EU Ministers Convene on Russian Frozen Assets

In a significant move, EU foreign ministers will gather for an informal meeting to deliberate on Russian frozen assets. Announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, this meeting is scheduled for the end of August in Brussels.

Kallas emphasized the importance of open dialogue among ministers, stating, "It's important that everybody hears everybody's arguments." This approach reflects an effort to foster understanding among various stakeholders.

The meeting aims to explore compromises that can address the sensitivities surrounding the issue, highlighting the EU's commitment to collaborative solutions in complex international matters.