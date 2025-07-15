Left Menu

EU Ministers Convene on Russian Frozen Assets

EU foreign ministers are set to discuss Russian frozen assets during an informal meeting. This was announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels. The meeting aims to facilitate dialogue, allowing all parties to present arguments and explore potential compromises to tackle the sensitive issue.

  • Belgium

In a significant move, EU foreign ministers will gather for an informal meeting to deliberate on Russian frozen assets. Announced by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, this meeting is scheduled for the end of August in Brussels.

Kallas emphasized the importance of open dialogue among ministers, stating, "It's important that everybody hears everybody's arguments." This approach reflects an effort to foster understanding among various stakeholders.

The meeting aims to explore compromises that can address the sensitivities surrounding the issue, highlighting the EU's commitment to collaborative solutions in complex international matters.

