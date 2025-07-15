Assets Linked to Atul Rai and Mukhtar Ansari Seized in Money Laundering Probe
The Enforcement Directorate has seized properties worth Rs 4.18 crore linked to former BSP MP Atul Rai and an aide of Mukhtar Ansari. The assets are tied to money laundering activities involving Vikas Construction, with proceeds stemming from government land encroachment and illicit financial transactions.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against six immovable properties, including a Delhi apartment, valued at Rs 4.18 crore. These assets are connected to former BSP MP Atul Rai and an aide of deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and are under scrutiny for money laundering, the agency stated on Tuesday.
The investigation centers on Vikas Construction, a company said to be controlled by Ansari. The assets attached include plots in Varanasi and agricultural lands in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued to seize the properties.
The assets are alleged to be owned by Rai and Jitender Sapra, an associate of Ansari. The ED's ongoing inquiry reveals that these properties were acquired through illicit financial activities involving several entities, leading to proceeds of crime worth Rs 27.72 crore.