Assets Linked to Atul Rai and Mukhtar Ansari Seized in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against six immovable properties, including a Delhi apartment, valued at Rs 4.18 crore. These assets are connected to former BSP MP Atul Rai and an aide of deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and are under scrutiny for money laundering, the agency stated on Tuesday.

The investigation centers on Vikas Construction, a company said to be controlled by Ansari. The assets attached include plots in Varanasi and agricultural lands in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued to seize the properties.

The assets are alleged to be owned by Rai and Jitender Sapra, an associate of Ansari. The ED's ongoing inquiry reveals that these properties were acquired through illicit financial activities involving several entities, leading to proceeds of crime worth Rs 27.72 crore.