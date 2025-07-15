Left Menu

Assets Linked to Atul Rai and Mukhtar Ansari Seized in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has seized properties worth Rs 4.18 crore linked to former BSP MP Atul Rai and an aide of Mukhtar Ansari. The assets are tied to money laundering activities involving Vikas Construction, with proceeds stemming from government land encroachment and illicit financial transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:14 IST
Assets Linked to Atul Rai and Mukhtar Ansari Seized in Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against six immovable properties, including a Delhi apartment, valued at Rs 4.18 crore. These assets are connected to former BSP MP Atul Rai and an aide of deceased gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari and are under scrutiny for money laundering, the agency stated on Tuesday.

The investigation centers on Vikas Construction, a company said to be controlled by Ansari. The assets attached include plots in Varanasi and agricultural lands in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur. A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued to seize the properties.

The assets are alleged to be owned by Rai and Jitender Sapra, an associate of Ansari. The ED's ongoing inquiry reveals that these properties were acquired through illicit financial activities involving several entities, leading to proceeds of crime worth Rs 27.72 crore.

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025