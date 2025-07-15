Corruption-Free Rajasthan: Sharma's Zero Tolerance Pledge

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma highlighted the detrimental impact of corruption on society during a speech on Tuesday. Speaking at the 68th foundation day of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sharma stressed that graft prevents government schemes from reaching the underprivileged, exacerbating inequality.

The Chief Minister outlined his government's staunch stance towards creating a 'Corruption-free Rajasthan' by implementing a 'zero tolerance' policy against malpractice. He urged law enforcement to operate with integrity and impartiality, asserting that no individual, regardless of influence, is above the law.

Sharma reaffirmed his dedication to serve the state's eight crore residents, emphasizing that a corruption-free administration is essential for ensuring the effective delivery of public welfare initiatives to the grassroots level.