Left Menu

Major Shake-Up as Four Allahabad High Court Judges Transferred

Four judges from the Allahabad High Court have been reassigned to various other high courts across India. This includes two judges moving to Delhi, one to Karnataka, and another to Punjab and Haryana. The Supreme Court Collegium recommended these transfers, confirmed by a government notification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-07-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 21:27 IST
Major Shake-Up as Four Allahabad High Court Judges Transferred
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant reshuffle within the Indian judiciary, four judges from the Allahabad High Court have been transferred to other courts. The decision involves two judges heading to the Delhi High Court, one to the Karnataka High Court, and another to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations came to fruition when the Centre issued a notification on Monday, formalizing the transfers. Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla will now serve in the Delhi High Court, while Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra is reassigned to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Additionally, Justice Jayant Banerji has been assigned to the Karnataka High Court. With these changes, the Allahabad High Court will operate with 80 judges from a sanctioned strength of 160, including the Chief Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025