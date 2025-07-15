Major Shake-Up as Four Allahabad High Court Judges Transferred

In a significant reshuffle within the Indian judiciary, four judges from the Allahabad High Court have been transferred to other courts. The decision involves two judges heading to the Delhi High Court, one to the Karnataka High Court, and another to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium's recommendations came to fruition when the Centre issued a notification on Monday, formalizing the transfers. Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Om Prakash Shukla will now serve in the Delhi High Court, while Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra is reassigned to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Additionally, Justice Jayant Banerji has been assigned to the Karnataka High Court. With these changes, the Allahabad High Court will operate with 80 judges from a sanctioned strength of 160, including the Chief Justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)