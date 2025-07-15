Left Menu

Secret UK Resettlement Program for Afghans Revealed Amid Data Breach

The UK government secretly resettled thousands of Afghans following a data leak that exposed their identities, raising fears of Taliban retribution. A super injunction had kept the program and the leak confidential until recently. Criticism surrounds the limited reach of resettlement efforts and the accountability of secrecy measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 15-07-2025 22:36 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 22:36 IST
Secret UK Resettlement Program for Afghans Revealed Amid Data Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a revealing disclosure, the UK government confirmed it has quietly resettled thousands of Afghans over security concerns after a significant data breach exposed their identities to potential Taliban reprisal. This breach involved the accidental release of personal information of nearly 19,000 individuals who had sought asylum in the UK post the Taliban's resurgence.

A super injunction, initially sought to suppress awareness of the breach and subsequent resettlement program, was recently lifted, marking the first known case of such an order granted to the government. The program, costing around 850 million pounds, has resettled approximately 4,500 Afghans, with more expected before its conclusion.

Despite these efforts, critics argue that the UK has failed to fully protect thousands who supported British troops as interpreters or other roles. Calls for transparency, accountability, and meaningful compensation for those affected have intensified, with legal and civic voices highlighting the anxiety and distress caused by the breached data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

DGCA Orders Urgent Boeing Inspections After Air India's Tragic Crash

 India
2
Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

Justice Catches Up: Escape Ends for Wanted Man

 India
3
Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaining to their medical status: AI CEO on AAIB initial report.

Pilots passed mandatory pre-flight breath analyser; no observations pertaini...

 Global
4
Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

Race Against Time: South Korea's Urgent Trade Talks with the US

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025