Secret UK Resettlement Program for Afghans Revealed Amid Data Breach

In a revealing disclosure, the UK government confirmed it has quietly resettled thousands of Afghans over security concerns after a significant data breach exposed their identities to potential Taliban reprisal. This breach involved the accidental release of personal information of nearly 19,000 individuals who had sought asylum in the UK post the Taliban's resurgence.

A super injunction, initially sought to suppress awareness of the breach and subsequent resettlement program, was recently lifted, marking the first known case of such an order granted to the government. The program, costing around 850 million pounds, has resettled approximately 4,500 Afghans, with more expected before its conclusion.

Despite these efforts, critics argue that the UK has failed to fully protect thousands who supported British troops as interpreters or other roles. Calls for transparency, accountability, and meaningful compensation for those affected have intensified, with legal and civic voices highlighting the anxiety and distress caused by the breached data.

