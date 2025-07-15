JJB Refuses to Try Teen as Adult in Notorious Porsche Crash Case

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune has recently denied the city's police request to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect as an adult in a high-profile Porsche car accident case. The board judged the incident unqualified as a heinous crime under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The teenage suspect, son of a noted real estate developer, allegedly caused the crash while driving under the influence, leading to the deaths of two IT professionals. Despite attempts by the prosecution to seek adult prosecution, citing tampering allegations and the nature of the act, the board dismissed the claim.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil highlighted precedent from the Supreme Court defining heinous crimes, which the prosecution's plea contradicted. The case has drawn attention to juvenile legal definitions, notably the adequacy of current laws in addressing serious offenses involving minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)