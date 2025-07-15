Left Menu

JJB Refuses to Try Teen as Adult in Notorious Porsche Crash Case

The Juvenile Justice Board in Pune rejected a plea to try a 17-year-old boy as an adult in a deadly Porsche crash that killed two IT professionals. The prosecution failed to classify the act as heinous under the Juvenile Justice Act. The case sparked nationwide debate over juvenile law nuances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune has recently denied the city's police request to prosecute a 17-year-old suspect as an adult in a high-profile Porsche car accident case. The board judged the incident unqualified as a heinous crime under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act.

The teenage suspect, son of a noted real estate developer, allegedly caused the crash while driving under the influence, leading to the deaths of two IT professionals. Despite attempts by the prosecution to seek adult prosecution, citing tampering allegations and the nature of the act, the board dismissed the claim.

Defence lawyer Prashant Patil highlighted precedent from the Supreme Court defining heinous crimes, which the prosecution's plea contradicted. The case has drawn attention to juvenile legal definitions, notably the adequacy of current laws in addressing serious offenses involving minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

