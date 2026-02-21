Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

In a dramatic turn of events, the Supreme Court invalidated key aspects of President Donald Trump's global tariff strategy, emphasizing that only Congress holds the power to levy taxes. Initially met with cautious approval from some Republicans, the ruling was soon overshadowed by Trump's unilateral decision to impose a new 10-percent import tax.

The new tariff announcement widened existing divides within the GOP; some lawmakers were supportive, reflecting a shift towards protectionism, while others remained critical. Regardless of party infighting, Democrats have seized the opportunity to criticize Trump's economic policies as the midterms loom, arguing the tariffs inflate everyday costs.

The legal groundwork for Trump's latest tariffs remains untested, drawing on a rarely invoked statute from the Trade Act of 1974. Future Republican actions regarding the tariffs are uncertain, though some align with the President's approach, hoping it will bolster American industry.

