Left Menu

Daring Heist: Wing Commander's House Looted in Pune

Two masked robbers looted ornaments and cash totaling Rs 66 lakh from a retired Wing Commander's home in Pune's Wanwadi area. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when the robbers threatened the 78-year-old officer and his wife, demanding the cupboard keys before escaping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:52 IST
Daring Heist: Wing Commander's House Looted in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a daring heist, two masked robbers allegedly looted gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 66 lakh from the residence of a retired Wing Commander in Pune's Wanwadi area early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.

The 78-year-old retired air force officer filed a complaint stating that while he and his wife were asleep, the intruders entered their bedroom around 2.30 am, threatened them, and demanded the keys to a cupboard. The robbers then stole goods and cash worth over Rs 66 lakh.

Before fleeing, the robbers warned the couple against alerting authorities, threatening severe consequences. In response, the police have registered a case and dispatched teams to investigate the crime further.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025