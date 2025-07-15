Daring Heist: Wing Commander's House Looted in Pune
Two masked robbers looted ornaments and cash totaling Rs 66 lakh from a retired Wing Commander's home in Pune's Wanwadi area. The incident occurred early Tuesday morning, when the robbers threatened the 78-year-old officer and his wife, demanding the cupboard keys before escaping.
In a daring heist, two masked robbers allegedly looted gold, diamond ornaments, and cash worth Rs 66 lakh from the residence of a retired Wing Commander in Pune's Wanwadi area early Tuesday morning, according to police reports.
The 78-year-old retired air force officer filed a complaint stating that while he and his wife were asleep, the intruders entered their bedroom around 2.30 am, threatened them, and demanded the keys to a cupboard. The robbers then stole goods and cash worth over Rs 66 lakh.
Before fleeing, the robbers warned the couple against alerting authorities, threatening severe consequences. In response, the police have registered a case and dispatched teams to investigate the crime further.
