Global Voices Unite Against Gaza Genocide Allegations
In a conference in Colombia, global leaders, led by Francesca Albanese, discussed halting the alleged 'genocide' in Gaza, urging nations to sever ties with Israel. The gathering seeks diplomatic solutions amid Israel's rejection of these claims, as nations like South Africa draw parallels with apartheid history.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 16-07-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 00:22 IST
- Colombia
Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur, called on nations globally to act decisively to stop what she described as the 'genocide' occurring in Gaza.
The conference in Colombia's capital gathered delegates from 30 countries, mainly from developing nations, to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and consider measures to compel Israel to cease military operations, which many describe as genocidal.
Despite the rallying cries, experts cast doubt on whether the attending countries can influence Israel's policies significantly, though the event provides a platform for nations of the Global South to assert their stance on the conflict.
