Global Voices Unite Against Gaza Genocide Allegations

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations' special rapporteur, called on nations globally to act decisively to stop what she described as the 'genocide' occurring in Gaza.

The conference in Colombia's capital gathered delegates from 30 countries, mainly from developing nations, to discuss the Israel-Hamas conflict and consider measures to compel Israel to cease military operations, which many describe as genocidal.

Despite the rallying cries, experts cast doubt on whether the attending countries can influence Israel's policies significantly, though the event provides a platform for nations of the Global South to assert their stance on the conflict.