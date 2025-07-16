Left Menu

Major Drug Seizure as Haiti Police Clash with Traffickers

Haitian police seized over 2,300 pounds of cocaine and killed three suspected drug traffickers in a shootout off Tortue Island. This significant bust highlights the influence of powerful individuals in Haiti's drug trade, a concern previously noted by the US government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Portauprince | Updated: 16-07-2025 02:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 02:10 IST
In a significant law enforcement operation, Haitian police engaged in a deadly confrontation with suspected drug traffickers off the coast near Tortue Island, resulting in the seizure of more than 2,300 pounds of cocaine. This rare drug bust underscores the enduring challenges faced by authorities in the Caribbean nation.

The operation came to fruition when police approached a suspicious vessel on Sunday, instructing its occupants to surrender. However, the suspects responded with gunfire, prompting a return volley from the police. The skirmish ended with two suspects perishing in the water after jumping overboard, while a third succumbed to injuries onshore.

This event draws attention to the involvement of influential figures in Haiti's drug trade, a point highlighted by US sanctions on former Haitian President Michel Martelly. The US Treasury Department has flagged Haiti's elites for their longstanding connections to drug trafficking and gang-related violence.

