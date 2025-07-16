Foreign Funding Scrutiny: University of Michigan Under Federal Investigation

The U.S. Education Department announced it has initiated a probe into the University of Michigan over foreign funding discrepancies. The investigation points to 'inaccurate and incomplete disclosures' regarding foreign engagements.

According to the department, the university is being asked to submit tax records and lists of foreign gifts, grants, and contracts within 30 days. This move comes amid concerns about national security breaches, particularly following charges involving Chinese nationals and a university lab.

Statutory breach allegations reveal the university received $375 million in foreign funds since 2020, with $86 million reportedly undeclared in a timely manner. Similar probes have also been initiated at other renowned institutions like Harvard University.

(With inputs from agencies.)