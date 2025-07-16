Left Menu

Wave of Bomb Threats Unnerves Delhi Schools

Bomb threats caused panic at two Delhi private schools, prompting evacuations. These threats, part of a three-day spree, have so far been hoaxes. Authorities, including police and bomb squads, investigated the threats received via email, ensuring no danger was present.

Panic ensued at two private schools in Delhi due to bomb threats, triggering immediate evacuations, officials reported on Wednesday. This incident marks the third consecutive day of bomb threat scares targeting educational institutions in the national capital, all previously resulting in hoax discoveries.

Officials stated that St Thomas School in Dwarka received an email threat at 5.26 am, closely followed by a similar threat at Vasant Valley School at 6.30 am. Overnight school staff were promptly evacuated as a safety protocol.

For St Thomas School, this was its second threat within a 24-hour period. Authorities, including the Delhi Police, bomb disposal units, and cyber experts, were swiftly dispatched to both locations for intensive searches. So far, no suspicious items have been found, a police official confirmed.

