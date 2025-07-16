Left Menu

Cuban Minister Resigns Amid Controversial Remarks

Cuban Minister Marta Elena Feito Cabrera resigned after controversial comments about beggars in Cuba. Her remarks sparked widespread criticism, including from President Díaz-Canel. Cuba's economic crisis has led to increased social vulnerability, prompting unusual scenes of begging. Feito's comments initially ignored the growing poverty and economic hardships on the island.

In a tumultuous turn of events, Cuban Minister of Labor and Social Security Marta Elena Feito Cabrera handed in her resignation, following sharp criticism over her remarks regarding beggars on the island. The minister faced backlash after claiming that what appeared to be beggars were merely people disguised as such.

The comments, made before a National Assembly committee, went viral and provoked demands for her impeachment in a nation grappling with a severe economic crisis. The statement sparked outrage, with even President Miguel Díaz-Canel expressing disapproval, underscoring a lack of empathy in her response to the country's vulnerable populations.

The remarks come amidst Cuba's economic struggles, which have led to an increasing number of people, particularly the elderly, resorting to begging or scavenging, challenges previously unseen on the island. The drastic reduction of state benefits exacerbates the plight of retirees and those without familial financial support, pushing them further into hardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

