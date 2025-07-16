Left Menu

Deadly Encounter in Bokaro: Security Forces Clash with Maoists

In Jharkhand's Bokaro district, a gunfight resulted in the deaths of two Maoists and a CRPF jawan. The clash happened early morning in the Birhordera forest. Security forces are currently conducting a search, and the identities of the deceased Maoists are being determined.

Updated: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:39 IST
A deadly gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro district left two Maoists and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan dead on Wednesday morning. According to police reports, the confrontation took place in the Birhordera forest near Gomia.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when security forces engaged with Maoist rebels in a fierce exchange of gunfire. During the battle, two Maoists were shot dead by the forces, while a jawan from the CRPF's CoBRA battalion also lost his life, stated IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi in a briefing with PTI.

Following the encounter, Bokaro's Superintendent of Police, Harvinder Singh, confirmed that a search operation is underway in the area. Efforts are being made to identify the killed Maoists, as per another police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

