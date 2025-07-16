BJP MLA Implicated in Shocking Murder Case

BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been implicated in the shocking murder of a realtor in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred Tuesday night, saw Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu brutally murdered by a group of assailants in Bharathi Nagar. The attack unfolded in front of the victim's mother, who has since filed a complaint.

In her testimony, Vijayalakshmi described the harrowing scene, noting that around eight to nine individuals assaulted her son with iron rods and machetes before fleeing in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. One of Shivaprakash's friends also suffered injuries in the assault while trying to intervene.

Police, including DCP D Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, confirmed that Shivakumar had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2006. Basavaraj, along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal, and Anil, have been named as suspects, with the former minister listed as accused number 5 in the official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)