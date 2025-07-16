Left Menu

BJP MLA Implicated in Shocking Murder Case

BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj faces accusations in the brutal murder of a realtor named Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu. The murder, witnessed by the victim's mother, involves multiple assailants. Police have registered a case against Basavaraj and others, highlighting the victim's previous criminal history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:15 IST
BJP MLA Implicated in Shocking Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MLA and former Minister Byrathi Basavaraj has been implicated in the shocking murder of a realtor in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred Tuesday night, saw Shivaprakash alias Biklu Shivu brutally murdered by a group of assailants in Bharathi Nagar. The attack unfolded in front of the victim's mother, who has since filed a complaint.

In her testimony, Vijayalakshmi described the harrowing scene, noting that around eight to nine individuals assaulted her son with iron rods and machetes before fleeing in a white Scorpio vehicle and a two-wheeler. One of Shivaprakash's friends also suffered injuries in the assault while trying to intervene.

Police, including DCP D Devaraj and Joint Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, confirmed that Shivakumar had a lengthy criminal record dating back to 2006. Basavaraj, along with Jagadeesh, Kiran, Vimal, and Anil, have been named as suspects, with the former minister listed as accused number 5 in the official complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025