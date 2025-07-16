Left Menu

Tensions Rise as BJD Protests Over College Student's Death in Odisha

Security measures intensify in Bhubaneswar as the BJD protests following the death of a college student in Balasore. The student set herself on fire after accusing a professor of sexual harassment. BJD demands a judicial probe and enforces a district bandh, while entry to government buildings remains restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 16-07-2025 11:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 11:53 IST
Tensions Rise as BJD Protests Over College Student's Death in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the tragic death of a college student in Balasore, Odisha, security has been heightened at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The student's demise has sparked protests led by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), calling for accountability and justice.

BJD members have gathered in significant numbers at Master Canteen Square, marching towards the secretariat to gherao it. The deceased, a second-year B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, succumbed to her injuries after setting herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment by a professor.

The police have resorted to drone surveillance and heavy personnel deployment to monitor the situation. BJD's demand for a judicial probe accompanies an enforced eight-hour bandh across Balasore. Increased security measures are also visible at nearby government premises, as entry remains restricted and tightly controlled.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025