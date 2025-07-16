Tensions Rise as BJD Protests Over College Student's Death in Odisha

In response to the tragic death of a college student in Balasore, Odisha, security has been heightened at the state secretariat Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. The student's demise has sparked protests led by the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), calling for accountability and justice.

BJD members have gathered in significant numbers at Master Canteen Square, marching towards the secretariat to gherao it. The deceased, a second-year B.Ed student from Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, succumbed to her injuries after setting herself on fire over alleged sexual harassment by a professor.

The police have resorted to drone surveillance and heavy personnel deployment to monitor the situation. BJD's demand for a judicial probe accompanies an enforced eight-hour bandh across Balasore. Increased security measures are also visible at nearby government premises, as entry remains restricted and tightly controlled.