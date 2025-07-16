Supreme Court Seeks UP's Response on Controversial Conversion Law
The Supreme Court has requested the Uttar Pradesh government to respond to a plea challenging aspects of the 2024 amended law on unlawful religious conversion. The plea, submitted by academician Roop Rekha Verma, criticizes the provisions as vague and overly broad, potentially infringing on free speech.
Updated: 16-07-2025 13:03 IST
The Supreme Court has initiated a significant legal challenge by requesting the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a response regarding certain contentious elements of the amended 2024 UP law on unlawful religious conversion.
A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued an official notice, aligning this plea with other similar petitions.
The challenge originates from a submission by Roop Rekha Verma, among others, questioning the clarity and breadth of the new provisions, worrying they may encroach upon rights to free speech and religious practice.
