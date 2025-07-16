Supreme Court Seeks UP's Response on Controversial Conversion Law

The Supreme Court has initiated a significant legal challenge by requesting the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a response regarding certain contentious elements of the amended 2024 UP law on unlawful religious conversion.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued an official notice, aligning this plea with other similar petitions.

The challenge originates from a submission by Roop Rekha Verma, among others, questioning the clarity and breadth of the new provisions, worrying they may encroach upon rights to free speech and religious practice.

