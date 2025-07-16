Left Menu

Love Triangle Turns Tragic: Life Sentence for Young Man in Murder Case

A 24-year-old man, Karan Valmiki, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Jhammanlal, aged 22, following a love affair dispute. The incident unfolded in August 2022, and investigations revealed a drunken altercation led to the fatal event. Valmiki confessed to the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:16 IST
Love Triangle Turns Tragic: Life Sentence for Young Man in Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling outcome of a love triangle dispute, a local court has sentenced Karan Valmiki, 24, to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of Jhammanlal, 22. This verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed, closing the case that spiraled from a fatal night in August 2022.

On that fateful evening, Jhammanlal's lifeless body was discovered amid garbage heaps, bearing grim signs of strangulation. Initial suspicions had veered toward three locals, but they were later exonerated. Instead, police attention turned to Valmiki, whose relationship with a village girl sparked the deadly conflict.

During police interrogations, Valmiki first misled authorities but then confessed to the murder, admitting to strangling Jhammanlal during a heated clash. His confession, paired with robust evidence, ultimately led to his conviction, marking a solemn end to this story of jealousy and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025