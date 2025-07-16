Love Triangle Turns Tragic: Life Sentence for Young Man in Murder Case

In a chilling outcome of a love triangle dispute, a local court has sentenced Karan Valmiki, 24, to life imprisonment for the cold-blooded murder of Jhammanlal, 22. This verdict was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge Tabrez Ahmed, closing the case that spiraled from a fatal night in August 2022.

On that fateful evening, Jhammanlal's lifeless body was discovered amid garbage heaps, bearing grim signs of strangulation. Initial suspicions had veered toward three locals, but they were later exonerated. Instead, police attention turned to Valmiki, whose relationship with a village girl sparked the deadly conflict.

During police interrogations, Valmiki first misled authorities but then confessed to the murder, admitting to strangling Jhammanlal during a heated clash. His confession, paired with robust evidence, ultimately led to his conviction, marking a solemn end to this story of jealousy and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)