Left Menu

Druze Conflict: Clashes Erupt in Sweida Amid Failed Ceasefire

Violence has resumed between Syrian government troops and Druze fighters in Sweida. A ceasefire quickly fell apart, highlighting sectarian tensions and drawing in external involvement, including Israeli airstrikes. The confrontation exposes ongoing distrust among minorities towards Syria's Islamist-led government. Reports indicate widespread looting by government forces, fuelling further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:30 IST
Druze Conflict: Clashes Erupt in Sweida Amid Failed Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Clashes reignited between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters in the city of Sweida early Wednesday, as a short-lived ceasefire crumbled following days of sectarian strife.

The conflict, situated in southern Syria's predominantly Druze province, underlines deep-seated tensions between the country's minority groups and the Islamist-led government. While Syrian troops sought to pacify fighting between Druze and Bedouin militias, they instead found themselves engaged in combat with the Druze forces. The violence prompted Israel to intervene with airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday to protect the Druze community.

Despite the Syrian defense ministry announcing a truce on Tuesday night, local reports from Sweida24 indicated the area was under significant artillery and mortar attacks by Wednesday morning. The Syrian government blamed outlaw groups for breaking the ceasefire, while urging civilians to remain indoors amidst reports of looting and violence against residents. Recent foreign pressures included U.S. mediatory efforts and Israel's defense minister warning Syria against further aggression towards the Druze.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025