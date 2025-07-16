Druze Conflict: Clashes Erupt in Sweida Amid Failed Ceasefire

Clashes reignited between Syrian government forces and Druze fighters in the city of Sweida early Wednesday, as a short-lived ceasefire crumbled following days of sectarian strife.

The conflict, situated in southern Syria's predominantly Druze province, underlines deep-seated tensions between the country's minority groups and the Islamist-led government. While Syrian troops sought to pacify fighting between Druze and Bedouin militias, they instead found themselves engaged in combat with the Druze forces. The violence prompted Israel to intervene with airstrikes on Monday and Tuesday to protect the Druze community.

Despite the Syrian defense ministry announcing a truce on Tuesday night, local reports from Sweida24 indicated the area was under significant artillery and mortar attacks by Wednesday morning. The Syrian government blamed outlaw groups for breaking the ceasefire, while urging civilians to remain indoors amidst reports of looting and violence against residents. Recent foreign pressures included U.S. mediatory efforts and Israel's defense minister warning Syria against further aggression towards the Druze.