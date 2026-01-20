APSRTC Hits Milestone with Record Revenue Amid Post-Sankranti Rush

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) announced a landmark achievement on January 19, reaching its highest-ever single-day revenue of Rs 28 crore.

This remarkable feat was partly credited to the post-Sankranti travel surge, prompting APSRTC to operate special bus services at standard rates, boosting passenger volume significantly.

A key factor behind this success was the coordinated effort by APSRTC staff, ensuring advanced bus deployment, reliable infrastructure, and adaptable service plans responsive to passenger demand.