Delhi Schools Bomb Scare: AAP Criticizes BJP's Silence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders have voiced strong criticism against the BJP government following a series of bomb threats targeting private schools in Delhi. These threats, which have persisted for three consecutive days, have triggered widespread concern among parents and the general public.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal accused the BJP-led Centre of being indifferent to the alarm and disruption arising from these threats. On social media, Kejriwal condemned Home Minister Amit Shah and the government, suggesting that they are unconcerned about the welfare of Delhi's residents.

Additional AAP figures echoed Kejriwal's concerns. Manish Sisodia highlighted the fear among children and parents, questioning the failure of central intelligence agencies and their apparent focus on political surveillance. Meanwhile, AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj criticized the inadequate response from authorities, which has exacerbated public panic.

(With inputs from agencies.)