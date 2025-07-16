Left Menu

Drones: The New 'Over Ground Workers' in Jammu and Kashmir

Drones have become instrumental for terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, shifting from human networks to unmanned aerial vehicles for surveillance and logistics. This marks an evolution in regional security dynamics, with Pakistan's ISI using drones for infiltration efforts and intelligence gathering, raising significant alarm among security agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 15:41 IST
Drones have emerged as a critical tool for terror groups in Jammu and Kashmir, replacing traditional human networks. Their use marks a pivotal shift in the region's security landscape, officials disclosed this Wednesday.

Security agencies are increasingly concerned about drones facilitating asymmetrical warfare, particularly as Pakistan's ISI intensifies efforts to breach the Line of Control (LoC). Authorities have noted the heightened use of drones for surveillance and logistics by terrorists clustered in the high-altitude regions of Kashmir.

The situation escalated on June 27, 2021, with drones targeting Jammu's airport, a move signaling a new approach in the conflict. Drones play a crucial role in planning infiltration attempts, posing new challenges for counter-terrorism operations in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

