Millions Flock to Take Holy Dip at Magh Mela Festival

In a remarkable display of faith, around 1.5 crore devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip in the Ganga river as part of the ongoing Magh Mela festival. This spiritual event spans 45 days and is marked by various auspicious days, with Mauni Amavasya being a highlight.

As millions flocked to participate, authorities ensured the venue, spread over 800 hectares, was well-prepared. Over 25,000 toilets, a tent city offering meditation and yoga facilities, and dedicated transport arrangements, including bike taxis and golf carts, were set up for the convenience and safety of the pilgrims.

To manage the massive turnout, Superintendent of Police Neeraj Pandey confirmed the deployment of more than 10,000 police personnel. Additionally, 42 temporary parking zones capable of holding over a lakh vehicles have been established to facilitate seamless access to the holy site.