Bombay High Court Grants Bail in COVID-19 Jumbo Centre Scam

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday awarded bail to Sujit Patkar, a businessman linked to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, in the high-profile COVID-19 jumbo centre scam. The Enforcement Directorate has been probing the multimillion-dollar scandal.

Justice Amit Borkar noted the time Patkar has already spent in jail since his arrest in July 2023, the delays in trial commencement, and his parity with co-accused as reasons for the bail decision. The court has required Patkar to post a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with additional conditions to be specified in a forthcoming detailed order.

Patkar had earlier sought bail from a special court, which dismissed his plea last November. The special court claimed Patkar and his partners conspired to engage in criminal activities with municipal contracts meant for COVID-19 relief, allegedly producing fake bills and inadequately staffing the jumbo centres.

(With inputs from agencies.)