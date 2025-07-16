Left Menu

International Custody Battle Unfolds in Karnataka Forest

Dror Goldstein, an Israeli citizen, is seeking shared custody of his daughters after their mother, Nina Kutina, was found living in a cave in Karnataka with the children. Goldstein, living part-time in Goa, claims he has financially supported Kutina and wants to maintain his relationship with his daughters.

In a complex international custody dispute, Dror Goldstein, a 38-year-old Israeli, is seeking shared custody of his daughters, who were found living in a cave in Karnataka with their mother, Russian woman Nina Kutina. The case has garnered attention due to its unique circumstances.

Goldstein, who splits his time between India and other obligations, contends he has continually supported Kutina since the birth of their first daughter. Residing in Goa for half the year, Goldstein strives to be an active father despite the couple's separation and recent obstacles.

Kutina and her daughters, aged six and four, were discovered in isolation in a cave after a police inspection. Goldstein expresses concerns about potential difficulties in maintaining contact should they return to Russia, urging for shared custody to ensure continued connectivity with his children.

