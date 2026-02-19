Left Menu

Legal Battle Over Shared Custody of Beloved Pet Rottweiler

The Delhi High Court is hearing a case involving TMC MP Mahua Moitra's appeal for shared custody of her pet Rottweiler, Henry, after a district court denied her request. The court's interim order highlighted the absence of a legal framework for pet 'parenthood'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court on Thursday considered the case of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who is appealing against a district court's decision that denied her shared custody of her pet Rottweiler, Henry. The court has sought a response from Moitra's former partner, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who opposes the appeal.

Moitra's plea argues that the district court overlooked that Henry resided and bonded with her primarily. She sought an interim relief for periodic custody, claiming deep emotional ties with Henry as his co-parent. However, the district court previously ruled against Moitra, stating that there was no legal framework to support notions of 'pet parenthood'.

The district court's November 10 decision stressed the lack of evidence for any agreement on shared custody and disregarded claims of emotional attachment as non-legal arguments. The Delhi High Court will further delve into the matter in April as Moitra continues her legal pursuit for visitation rights over her beloved dog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

