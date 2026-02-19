Legal Battle Over Shared Custody of Beloved Pet Rottweiler

The Delhi High Court on Thursday considered the case of TMC MP Mahua Moitra, who is appealing against a district court's decision that denied her shared custody of her pet Rottweiler, Henry. The court has sought a response from Moitra's former partner, Jai Anant Dehadrai, who opposes the appeal.

Moitra's plea argues that the district court overlooked that Henry resided and bonded with her primarily. She sought an interim relief for periodic custody, claiming deep emotional ties with Henry as his co-parent. However, the district court previously ruled against Moitra, stating that there was no legal framework to support notions of 'pet parenthood'.

The district court's November 10 decision stressed the lack of evidence for any agreement on shared custody and disregarded claims of emotional attachment as non-legal arguments. The Delhi High Court will further delve into the matter in April as Moitra continues her legal pursuit for visitation rights over her beloved dog.

