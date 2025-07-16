Left Menu

Delhi Schools on Alert: Unmasking the Shadowy Threat of Bomb Hoaxes

Delhi schools and colleges are reeling from a series of bomb threats delivered via encrypted emails, complicating police investigations. Despite no reported explosions, anxiety escalates among students and parents. Authorities are working to trace the origins of these emails and tighten security protocols while highlighting psychological impacts on affected communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An unprecedented wave of bomb threats targeting educational institutions has put Delhi Police on high alert. Schools and colleges across the city have been grappling with panic as emails containing threatening messages flood their inboxes, sent via encrypted networks, making them elusive for authorities to trace.

Cyber experts involved in the investigation reveal the senders' use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the dark web as major obstacles. Sources explain that these tactics create layers of anonymity, complicating efforts even further, and prolonging the anxiety felt by students, parents, and school staff.

Despite authorities issuing advisories and stepping up security measures, the psychological impact lingers. The Directorate of Education has implemented a 115-point Standard Operating Procedure to address such threats, emphasizing community awareness and coordinated efforts with law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

