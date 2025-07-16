Delhi Schools on Alert: Unmasking the Shadowy Threat of Bomb Hoaxes
Delhi schools and colleges are reeling from a series of bomb threats delivered via encrypted emails, complicating police investigations. Despite no reported explosions, anxiety escalates among students and parents. Authorities are working to trace the origins of these emails and tighten security protocols while highlighting psychological impacts on affected communities.
- Country:
- India
An unprecedented wave of bomb threats targeting educational institutions has put Delhi Police on high alert. Schools and colleges across the city have been grappling with panic as emails containing threatening messages flood their inboxes, sent via encrypted networks, making them elusive for authorities to trace.
Cyber experts involved in the investigation reveal the senders' use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) and the dark web as major obstacles. Sources explain that these tactics create layers of anonymity, complicating efforts even further, and prolonging the anxiety felt by students, parents, and school staff.
Despite authorities issuing advisories and stepping up security measures, the psychological impact lingers. The Directorate of Education has implemented a 115-point Standard Operating Procedure to address such threats, emphasizing community awareness and coordinated efforts with law enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Decline: Fiscal Concerns and Fed Policies Fuel Investor Anxiety
Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Vietnam Trade Talks and Rate Cut Anxiety
Trade Tensions Weighs on Chinese Stocks Amid Tariff Deadline Anxiety
Sterling's Slide Sparks Economic Anxiety
Dark Web Dangers: How Bomb Threat Emails Are Disrupting Delhi Schools